Vijay Deverakonda's 'Ranabaali' set to release in theatres on October 16

The new release date was shared by the makers on social media with the tagline, "The darkest chapter of our history opens this October". The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 11.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, "Ranabaali" is a period action drama set against the backdrop of British colonial rule in the Rayalaseema region. The film draws from historical accounts, oral histories and lesser-known episodes from the period between 1854 and 1878.

Deverakonda stars in the titular role, with his actor-wife Rashmika Mandanna playing the female lead.

Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, known for films such as "The Mummy" and "The Mummy Returns", is also part of the cast.