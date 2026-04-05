Vijay Deverakonda wishes Rashmika Mandanna on birthday with ‘I love you Jayamma’ & ‘Ranabaali’ twist

The doting husband marked his wife Rashmika‘s first birthday post marriage to him with a creative video montage inspired by their upcoming film Ranabaali. Sharing the video on his social media account, Vijay wrote, “I love you Jayamma :)” referring to Rashmika’s character in the Ranabaali. The video montage offers a glimpse into Rashmika’s difficult yet smooth transformation from her real self into ‘Jayamma’.

The video begins with Rashmika being greeted by the movie's team followed by her meeting with them over the character look. One frame of the video shows her studying the look while another shows getting into costume. The actress is seen donning her traditional attire, jewellery, and a big bindi that establishes her as Jayamma. Throughout the video, Rashmika's soid transformation into her character from the olden era is beautifully put together.