Vijay Deverakonda showers brother Anand Deverakonda with birthday love, Rashmika says 'we miss you'

Sharing a picture of chilling with his 'favourite boy' on his Instagram Stories, Vijay wrote, "Happy birthday to my boyyy...he has been by my side since the day he was ,born and I feel so blessed and lucky to have a brother. (sic)" "@ananddeverakonda you are our favourite boy.. and we all watch everything you do with pride and joy. I love you," he added.

Rashmika also used social media to wish her brother-in-law, saying that they miss him on his birthday as he is away for work. The 'Pushpa' actress penned on her Insta Stories, "Anandaaaaa..happy happy happieshhtttttt birthdaaaaayyyy to youuuuu!! You are away shooting and we miss you..but we hope your work is going well."