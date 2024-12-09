Vijay Deverakonda releases Rashmika’s The Girlfriend teaser

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda unveiled the teaser of Rashmika Mandanna and Deekshith Shetty starrer The Girlfriend on Monday. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi. The cinematography is handled by Krishnan Vasanth.

Unveiling the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda shared his thoughts, saying, "Every visual in the teaser of The Girlfriend is impressive. I am eagerly waiting to watch this movie. I met Rashmika on set eight years ago. Despite her many great successes, she remains as humble as ever. The Girlfriend has given her more responsibility as an actor, and I believe she will take on that responsibility successfully. I am confident that director Rahul will tell a beautiful story with this film that will touch the hearts of every audience. I wish the entire team of The Girlfriend all the best (sic).”

The teaser of The Girlfriend begins with Rashmika entering the college hostel. It introduces the characters of Deekshith Shetty and Rashmika, showcasing the emotional journey during their time in college. Vijay Deverakonda has voiced certain poetic dialogues for the film. The background score by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Rashmika's dialogue at the end of the teaser is captivating.

The Girlfriend is being jointly produced by Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment banners, under the presentation of producer Allu Aravind.

Release date of the film will be announced soon.