Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna wedding: Cricket bash lights up pre-wedding festivities

The actors’ wedding ceremony will take place at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur. On Sunday, the actor couple officially announced their wedding. Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Rashmika and Vijay wrote, "Our Dearest loves, Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there.

With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us ‘VIROSH’. So today, with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it, ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us, always. Biggest hugs and full love”.