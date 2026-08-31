Vijay Deverakonda on the bond he shares with Sandeep Reddy Vanga: We went to war together!

The actor, who participated in the pre-release event of director Venu Gopal Reddy's romantic drama 'Romanchakam', which is being presented by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I can't express the love I have for Sandeep in words. It's not just a director-actor relationship. It's not just a brother relationship or a friend relationship. It's something else."

Recalling the difficulties they faced during the making of the blockbuster film 'Arjun Reddy', Vijay Deverakonda went on to say, "Back then, we went to war together. We didn't know what we were doing. Had the film not worked out, we would have gone crazy. Both of us didn't have money. We did not have influence. We didn't have any pull. There were no fans at that time because Pellichoopulu hadn't released then."

"I miss Sandeep Reddy not for Arjun Reddy's success or what it has gone on to become. I miss him for all the moments we spent together -- building a film together, sharing our lives, our stress and sharing our battles. Pranay and Prabhakar uncle mortgaged their lands to get money to make that film. They made that film showing faith in Sandeep and he in turn, had faith in me. He also got them to believe in me and made that film," he recalled and pointed out that the stakes were really high for that film.