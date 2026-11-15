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Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are currently enjoying a vacation in Japan with their family. The couple has been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media. Earlier, on the occasion of Diwali, they offered a peek into their celebrations in Japan, revealing how they performed a Goma (Homam) ritual to mark the festival.
Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna
Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna Insta
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MUMBAI: Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a series of pictures from his Japan getaway, offering a glimpse into his special moments with actress Rashmika Mandanna and his loved ones.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actress posted several photographs capturing family time, leisurely outings and romantic moments from the trip. Giving a glimpse of his vacation, he wrote, “Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan.”

In one of the pictures, the actor offered a glimpse of their family time, captioning it, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. Another photograph featured what he called “Everyone's favourite lil Dynamite”.

He also shared a playful moment featuring his mother, writing, “Mama ‘san’ trying to do the Rushie hearts.” However, it was the romantic pictures with Rashmika that caught attention. In one photograph, Vijay was seen resting his head on Rashmika's shoulder, with the simple caption, “Home.”

Vijay Deverakonda
actor Rashmika Mandanna
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