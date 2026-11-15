Vijay Deverakonda celebrates life in Japan with his ‘favourite’ Rashmika Mandanna

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dear Comrade’ actress posted several photographs capturing family time, leisurely outings and romantic moments from the trip. Giving a glimpse of his vacation, he wrote, “Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan.”

In one of the pictures, the actor offered a glimpse of their family time, captioning it, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. Another photograph featured what he called “Everyone's favourite lil Dynamite”.

He also shared a playful moment featuring his mother, writing, “Mama ‘san’ trying to do the Rushie hearts.” However, it was the romantic pictures with Rashmika that caught attention. In one photograph, Vijay was seen resting his head on Rashmika's shoulder, with the simple caption, “Home.”