The producer also went on to disclose that Vijay Antony had given up all his costly watches including his Rado and Rolex watches and was only wearing the watch that his daughter wore when she passed away. "That is a watch which I bought for my daughter because she wanted it. It cost Rs 4000 and that is the only watch he now wears," she said.

For the unaware, the film, Appa Kutty, which has been directed by Mu Maran and which features Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead, has already made a profit even before its release. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide only on November 20.

The film's director Mu Maran, talking to IANS, confirmed the news disclosed by distributor Dhananjayan. "It is true. We have already sold the OTT rights, the satellite rights and the theatricals and we have already made a table profit," he said, informing that the film had been completed in just two schedules, shot over a period of just 45 days.

"We shot in Chennai and Ooty," the director said.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film for release with an U/A certificate.

Sources close to the unit of the film had disclosed to IANS earlier that the film would be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.