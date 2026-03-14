Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami to release on May 1

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Pichaikkaran duo, Vijay Antony and director Sasi, are joining hands after a decade for Nooru Saami.
The latest update from the team is that the film’s first look will release on March 16, and the project will hit the screens on May 1.
The announcement poster features Vijay Antony walking amid sugarcane crops, hinting that the film will deal with agriculture and farmers’ issues.
Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijomol and Balaji Sakthivel will play significant roles in the upcoming film. Vijay Antony Film Corporation is backing Nooru Saami.