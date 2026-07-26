Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami debuts on ZEE5 in August

Inspired by true events, Nooru Saami tells the story of a widowed mother who decides to remarry in her mid-40s after dedicating years to raising her son and caring for her family. Her decision, however, is met with opposition from relatives, villagers and society, which questions her right to seek companionship later in life.

The film explores themes of marriage, motherhood, sacrifice, companionship and the expectations placed on women, making it a relatable watch for audiences across generations.