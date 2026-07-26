Vijay Antony’s Nooru Saami debuts on ZEE5 in August

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Antony’s family drama Nooru Saami is set to make its digital premiere on ZEE5 this August, the streaming platform announced on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.
The official premiere date will be revealed soon.
The announcement follows the success of Parimala & Co, which has emerged as a popular family entertainer on ZEE5 Tamil. Starring Jayaram and Urvashi, the film struck a chord with audiences through its humour and relatable characters, reinforcing the platform’s focus on rooted, family-oriented content.
Inspired by true events, Nooru Saami tells the story of a widowed mother who decides to remarry in her mid-40s after dedicating years to raising her son and caring for her family. Her decision, however, is met with opposition from relatives, villagers and society, which questions her right to seek companionship later in life.
The film explores themes of marriage, motherhood, sacrifice, companionship and the expectations placed on women, making it a relatable watch for audiences across generations.
After opening to a modest response in theatres, Nooru Saami gained momentum through positive word-of-mouth and sustained a successful theatrical run, earning appreciation for its performances and emotional storytelling.
Speaking about the acquisition, Llyod C Xavier, SVP – Marketing South and Business Head for Tamil & Malayalam at ZEE5, said, “We believe that audiences today are looking for stories that not only entertain but also spark conversations and reflect evolving societal realities, and Nooru Saami does exactly that. The film blends a deeply rooted regional narrative with a progressive and thought-provoking theme, making it both emotionally powerful and universally relatable.
Nooru Saami will stream exclusively on ZEE5 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam this August.