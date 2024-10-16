Vijay Antony’s next titled Gagana Maargan, a crime thriller

CHENNAI: Vijay Antony, who is working round the clock in multiple projects, has announced his next film. Titled Gagana Maargan, the first-look poster was unveiled on Wednesday.

Gagana Maargan is a gripping murder mystery-crime thriller that delves into the world of detective fiction. The film’s title translates to one who travels through air in the Siddhar dictionary. Vijay Antony has played a different look as a high police officer. Leo John Paul is making his debut as director in the film.

Samuthirakani, Brigida Saga, Mahanathi Shankar and Prithika are playing key roles. The technical crew includes Yuva S as cinematographer and Vijay Antony as music composer. Notably, the film features underwater sequences shot in Mumbai and impressive visual effects.

The film is expected to hit the screens soon.