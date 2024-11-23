Vijay Antony’s nephew to play villain in Gagana Maargan

CHENNAI: Recently, the makers of Gagana Maargan unveiled the third look of the mystery-crime-thriller. The poster featured Vijay Antony and Ajay Dhishan, who is the actor-music composer’s sister’s son. He will be playing the antagonist.

Editor-turned-director Leo John Paul is helming Gagana Maargan. The star cast includes Samuthirakani, Mahanathi Shankar, Prithika, Vinodh Sagar, Brigida and Deepshikha, among others. Vijay Antony himself is composing the music, while Yuva S is handling the camera. Raja A is taking care of the cuts.

Backed by Vijay Antony Films Corporation and Meera Vijay Antony, the underwater sequences are shot in Mumbai and stunning visual effects elevate the film’s visual appeal. Details about the film’s teaser, trailer and release date are kept under the wraps. Vijay Antony was last seen in Hitler, directed by Dana SA.