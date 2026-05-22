Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' to hit screens in August this year

Sources close to the unit of the film, the title and first look poster of which was released recently, say that the film will be an action family drama that will beautifully blend emotions, relationships, and intense moments while exploring the deeply rooted bond between a father and his daughter.

Vijay Antony, who shared the first look poster of the film that was released on Thursday on his X timeline, wrote, "A scarred face. A safe shoulder. Sometimes, that’s all love looks like. Here’s the first look of #AppaKutty and #NannaKutty. Written & directed by @mumaran1. A @Vijayantony musical."