Vijay Antony wraps up his next in a rapid pace

CHENNAI: The versatile Vijay Antony has already completed the shoot of his next film that is directed by Leo John Paul and produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation. DT Next learns that the actor-composer had commenced the shoot of this film earlier this year, immediately after the release of Romeo, and has now wrapped it up. “Despite having back-to-back releases and shoots, Vijay Antony’s Production No 12 has been completed at a rapid pace. In fact, he showed up at the press meet of Mazhai Pidikadha Manithan in this film’s makeover. He joined the shoot immediately after the press meet. The movie is touted to hit the screens in early 2025,” a tinseltown source told us.

The movie has music composed by Vijay Antony and also stars Samuthirakani, Brigida Saga, Deepshika, Mahanadhi Shankar, Ajay Dhishan, Kanimozhi, Archana and Vinoth in important roles. Yuvaraj handles the cinematography. Vijay Antony was last seen in Hitler.