Sources close to the actor said that he had taken the Kovai Express, which departs at 6 am from Chennai, to reach Coimbatore on Saturday. The sources said that what was remarkable about the effort was that he was travelling in an unreserved compartment, experiencing the journey alongside fellow passengers. "During the train journey, he will also be shooting a special travel vlog, capturing candid moments and interactions with passengers, which will be shared with the media as part of the film's promotional activities," the source informed and added that the purpose of his Coimbatore visit was to undertake theatre rounds, meet audiences, and witness their reactions to his film first hand. It may be recalled that the actor was in the limelight just a couple of days ago after his wife disclosed why the actor was not wearing foot wear anymore. Producer Fathima Vijay Antony, the wife of actor and music director Vijay Antony, had turned emotional at the pre-release event of director Mu Maran's emotional entertainer, 'Appa Kutty'.

Speaking at the event, Fathima Vijay Antony, who pointed out that she was meeting the media after five years after the demise of their eldest daughter Meera Vijay Antony, had said, "Nobody knows the reason why Vijay Antony does not wear footwear. I will disclose it today. My daughter had several pairs of footwear. I had bought them from different places like the US, London and so on. I had bought them because she was going to college. All that remains now just as they were. He(Vijay Antony) looked at all those footwear and vowed not to wear footwear for the rest of his life." "He wears foot wear only when he goes for concerts as there is no other go.

When we went for concerts in London, Paris, Singapore and Malaysia, he wore footwear at the event. But immediately after the concerts, he took them off," she had said. The producer also went on to disclose that Vijay Antony had given up all his costly watches including his Rado and Rolex watches and was only wearing the watch that his daughter wore when she passed away. "That is a watch which I bought for my daughter because she wanted it. It cost Rs 4000 and that is the only watch he now wears," she said. For the unaware, the film, Appa Kutty, which has been directed by Mu Maran and which features Vijay Antony and Preethi Asrani in the lead, has already made a profit even before its release. The film hit screens worldwide on November 20.