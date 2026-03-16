Cinema

Vijay Antony to play farmer in Nooru Saami

The announcement poster featured the actor walking amid sugarcane crops, hinting that the film will deal with agriculture and farmers’ issues
Noor Saami
Noor Saami
Updated on

The much-awaited Pichaikkaran duo, Vijay Antony and director Sasi, are joining hands after a decade for Nooru Saami. A couple of days ago, the makers revealed that the project will hit the screens on May 1. On Monday, the team unveiled the first-look poster of the film.

The poster shows Vijay Antony as a farmer. The announcement poster featured the actor walking amid sugarcane crops, hinting that the film will deal with agriculture and farmers’ issues. Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, Karunaas, Lijomol and Balaji Sakthivel will play significant roles in the upcoming film. Vijay Antony Film Corporation is backing Nooru Saami.

Vijay Antony
farmer
Nooru Saami

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