Vijay Antony-starrer 'Nooru Saami' to hit screens on June 19

Actor Vijay Antony took to his X timeline to share the release date poster and said, "#NooruSaami and #VandaDevullu releasing worldwide on June 19th."

For the unaware, shooting for the film had been wrapped in February this year.

Actor Vijay Antony had on November 14 last year chosen to give an update on 'Nooru Saami' by posting a picture of himself on the sets of the film on X. The picture he posted showed him sitting in what appeared to be a sugarcane field.