Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' trailer released

The film, which is slated to hit screens on April 10 this year, has been produced by actress Nayanthara along with Seven Screen Studio Lalit Kumar. It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.

Seeking to avoid a release day clash between two films of actor Pradeep Ranganathan, the makers of director Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany (LIK)' decided to postpone their film's release to December 18 last year. However, the makers again decided to postpone their film's release to February this year. Sources in the industry had said that the makers were looking to release the film during the Valentine's Day weekend. However, that did not happen.