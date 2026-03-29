Vignesh Shivan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' release postponed to April 10

He also shared a funny announcement video, featuring music director Anirudh, actor Pradeep Ranganathan and himself, to announce the new release date.

It may be recalled that the makers of the film have had to postpone its release quite a few times.

The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on September 18 last year. However, the makers then chose to push the film's release to October 17 for Deepavali. Just when it looked like the film would hits screens for Deepavali, the makers had to take the tough call of postponing the film again as Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude' also picked the same day for release.