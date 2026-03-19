Vignesh Shivan-Pradeep Ranganthan's Love Insurance Kompany on April 3

CHENNAI: The makers of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), directed by Vignesh Shivan, have announced that the film will be released in theatres on April 3, according to a report by Daily Thanthi.
The film stars Pradeep Ranganathan, SJ Suryah and Krithi Shetty in the lead roles. Yogi Babu, Seeman, Gouri G Kishan, Shah Ra, Malavika, Mysskin, Anandaraj and Sunil Reddy appear in supporting roles.
Pradeep Ranganathan, who earlier gained attention with films like Love Today, Dude and Dragon, returns with this project aimed at a youthful audience.
The project is produced jointly by Seven Screen Studio and Rowdy Pictures, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is said to revolve around relationships, blending romance and comedy.
The trailer and songs of the film have already been released. The film had faced multiple postponements earlier, leading to anticipation around its release.
Further updates on promotions are expected in the coming days.