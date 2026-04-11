Vignesh Shivan pens emotional reply to wife Nayanthara; calls her his strength!

Actress Nayanthara, who has produced Vignesh Shivan's just released film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) took to her Instagram page to pen a lengthy post on her husband's efforts to make LIK and what it meant to them on the day of the film's release.

Responding to Nayanthara's post, Vignesh Shivan, on his stories section wrote, "My Uyir (My Life), You write these captions much better than me! Love you my strength... Love you my wife... love you my friend... my producer... From the day you heard NRD(Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) script without judging who I am, where I came from... till today! My life is no short of a blessing! All cos of you my ulagam! Love you so much!."