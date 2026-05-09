Vignesh Shivan on the response to his LIK: Not broken, not shaken but proud

"But reality…It chose a different voice. Mixed words…Measured smiles…Questions louder than praise. And yet—Here I stand.Not broken. Not shaken, But proud… deeply proud. Because behind this film were battles no one saw. Sleepless nights. Silent fears. And a thousand hurdles only I could feel. Only God knows what it took to reach here," he wrote.

The director further said, "Seventy plus crores…Not the biggest. Not the loudest. But real… and earned. Forty of it came after doubt. After hesitation. After “average” became a word around it. And that… that is love. Love that walked into theatres. Despite the noise. Love that trusted beyond reviews. So my gratitude… is endless. Thank you for the lovely messages ! Your long DMs … detailed appreciation and critics too ! Am learning … will keep learning!"