Vignesh Shivan calls fallout with Dhanush a big loss

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Vignesh Shivan has opened up about his strained relationship with actor-producer Dhanush, calling the fallout a big loss and admitting he feels he may have made a mistake that led to the friendship breaking.
Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, which is set to hit screens soon. Amid this, he spoke about his bond with Dhanush.
Speaking candidly, Vignesh said he continues to hold Dhanush in high regard beyond just being an actor and credits him for his career growth, especially after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which marked his breakthrough as a director.
The two shared a close bond for years, but differences reportedly emerged after Nayanthara used behind-the-scenes footage from the film in her wedding documentary without Dhanush’s consent, prompting legal action and widening the rift between them.