Vignesh Shivan calls fallout with Dhanush a big loss

Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, which is set to hit screens soon. Amid this, he spoke about his bond with Dhanush.

Speaking candidly, Vignesh said he continues to hold Dhanush in high regard beyond just being an actor and credits him for his career growth, especially after Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which marked his breakthrough as a director.