Vignesh Raja on Dhanush’s ‘Kara’: 'The story was originally set in Vellore but I adapted it to Ramanathapuram'

CHENNAI: Vignesh Raja revealed that the film subtly explores political themes, though not in a conventional mainstream format.

“The story is originally set in Vellore, but I adapted it to Ramanathapuram. Since the regional dialects of Ramanathapuram and Madurai are quite similar, we opted for a generalized ‘down south’ slang for authenticity,” he explained.

Discussing the filmmaking process, Vignesh Raja said, “While I usually rely on storyboarding, the emotional depth in this film required a more organic approach. When you let Dhanush perform freely, he brings unexpected magic to the screen. Being a director himself, he contributed several ideas and encouraged me to use what suited the film best.”

Highlighting the importance of characters, he said, “Mamitha Baiju’s role is crucial as she acts as a driving force in the protagonist’s journey. The film features several senior actors, and rather than directing them extensively, we focused on their looks and character detailing to help them internalize their roles.”