'Viewers too don the director's hat while watching thrillers'

CHENNAI: The team of Chennai Files-Muthal Pakkam look pretty chilled out from the time they enter our premises. They pose for our lensman before Shilpa plays with kittens on our campus. The teaser and trailer of the movie have gone on to become huge hits among the audience and have been appreciating Vetri's choice of films. "I saw Anish's short film and I could see the clarity in his making. Later, I listened to the script and liked it. The team was good in terms of co-actors, technicians, and production. Things fell in place," reminisces Vetri.

Fans of Shilpa Manjunath are also delighted to see their favourite actor on screen in Tamil as she had spent a brief time away in Telugu and Kannada film industries. "I have a few Tamil films lined up for releases in the next few months and it starts with Muthal Pakkam. With my choice of films, I am glad that I have been constantly carving a niche for myself, which will help me in having longevity. Muthal Pakkam is another right script for me to place my foot strong in Tamil. First reason for me to accept this movie was Ashraf and then Vetri. When Ashraf told me it is a thriller, I was intrigued and agreed. Vetri's presence ensures that the film will be high on content. Ashraf told me that he was in lookout for a performer and has done justice to what he narrated. " she remarks.

Filmmaker Anish says that the script has the potential for a sequel. "When the producer, Mageswaran Devadas read the script, he too saw the potential in it. The climax has an open ending. However, the audience's verdict matters to us. It is a challenge to keep the audience intrigued and we have done that with this film" he adds. Vetri is positive about making a sequel. "When the audience watches another genre, they remain viewers. But with thrillers, the audience turns directors as well. So, we need to keep them guessing all the time," he says with a smile.

It is unusual for a movie team to have a singer as a part of their promotions. However, Anish says that Kharesma too in a way is a part of the film as her song Vellai Mazhaiye drives the story forward. "Music does play a part in the story. There are different types of songs in this album and what I have sung is a melodious number. Singing is my favourite thing and a song has to give me a happy feeling when I listen to a track. Vellai Mazhai did that for me," she says and sings it for us before the team leaves for other promotional events.