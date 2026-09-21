Vidya Balan introduced as Kantha in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

The character glimpse features Vidya , walking down a staircase.

The glimpse comes days after the makers unveiled the characters played by Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah. Suraj plays Dileep, while Suryah has been introduced as Bodhi Kalpak.

Vidya’s casting marks her return to Tamil cinema after a seven-year gap. Her last Tamil appearance was a cameo in Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, released in 2019.