Vidya Balan introduced as Kantha in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2

CHENNAI: The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 have introduced Vidya Balan’s character from the upcoming Nelson Dilipkumar directorial. The actor plays Kantha in the sequel.
The character glimpse features Vidya , walking down a staircase.
The glimpse comes days after the makers unveiled the characters played by Suraj Venjaramoodu and SJ Suryah. Suraj plays Dileep, while Suryah has been introduced as Bodhi Kalpak.
Vidya’s casting marks her return to Tamil cinema after a seven-year gap. Her last Tamil appearance was a cameo in Ajith Kumar’s Nerkonda Paarvai, released in 2019.
Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 features Rajinikanth alongside Ramya Krishnan, Mirnaa, Yogi Babu, Shivarajkumar and Jaffer Sadiq, with Vijay Sethupathi, Anna Rajan, Hakkim Shah, among the new additions.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and is scheduled to release worldwide on October 15.