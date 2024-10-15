Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Joseph Gordon-Levitt discuss movies

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra was seen in a deep conversation with Hollywood star Joseph Gordon-Levitt, known for films such as “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” and “500 Days Of Summer”.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra made an appearance at the 14th season of the India Film Project (IFP), where he shared insights into filmmaking, storytelling, and the ever-evolving world of cinema.

The highlight of the event was Gordon Levitt, who wanted to meet Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The two were seen having a conversation in the vanity van and spoke about their mutual passion for movies.

According to the statement issued, Gordon-Levitt showed interest in filmmaking in India. The conversation ended with a big bear hug after the two stars came out of the vanity van.

The two even posed for the cameras and shook hands before saying goodbye to each other.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s latest directorial is “12th Fail”, which was released in 2023. The film was a biographical based on the 2019 eponymous non-fiction book by Anurag Pathak about Manoj Kumar Sharma, who overcame extreme poverty to become an Indian Police Service officer.

The film, which stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar and Priyanshu Chatterjee, became a hit and even went on to bag several awards. His next will be a “Zero Se Restart”, a prequel to the 2023 release. It is scheduled to release in December.

The upcoming film will showcase the making of “12th Fail” along with some behind-the-scenes moments from the film.

In a journey spanning over four decades, Vidhu Vinod Chopra has directed movies such as “Parinda”, “1942: A Love Story,” “Kareeb” and “Shikara” to name a few.

Talking about Gordon-Levitt, he began his acting career as a child by appearing in films such as “A River Runs Through It” in 1992, “Holy Matrimony” and “Angels in The Outfield" among many others.

The 43-year-old star had a supporting role in the teenage classic “10 Things I Hate About You”. He was then seen in films such as “Manic”, “Brick”, “Inception”, “Looper” and “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra” to name a few.

