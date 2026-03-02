Vidaarth's next titled Thodakkam

Apart from Vidaarth, Chandini Tamilarasan, Esther Anil, Shreya Rukmini, Goparaju, Ramana, Akshatha and Keshav will essay significant roles in the upcoming film. Bharath Shankar is composing the music, while Srikanth is the director of photography. Backed by Son of Wind Studios, Vachu Lakshmin is taking care of the cuts.



The film’s shooting is scheduled to take place in Pollachi soon.