Vidaarth's next titled Thodakkam

Helmed by Thulasi Raman, Vidaarth will be next seen in Thodakkam. On Monday, the film was launched with a traditional pooja ceremony.
Billed to be a family drama, Thodakkam delves into relationships, emotions, and the subtle bonds that shape human lives. With a story rooted in realism and strong emotional depth, the film aims to resonate with audiences across all sections.
Apart from Vidaarth, Chandini Tamilarasan, Esther Anil, Shreya Rukmini, Goparaju, Ramana, Akshatha and Keshav will essay significant roles in the upcoming film. Bharath Shankar is composing the music, while Srikanth is the director of photography. Backed by Son of Wind Studios, Vachu Lakshmin is taking care of the cuts.
The film’s shooting is scheduled to take place in Pollachi soon.