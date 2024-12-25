VidaaMuyarchi’s first single Sawadeeka to be launched on December 27

CHENNAI: The team of Ajith Kumar's VidaaMuyarchi recently wrapped the shooting and the film is all set to release for Pongal. The first single, Sawadeeka, will be unveiled on December 27 at 1 pm. The song is expected to be a romantic number recently shot in Bangkok.

Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, Trisha is playing the leading lady. Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra and Arav will be seen in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music, while NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Lyca Productions is backing the film and Om Prakash is handling the camera.

Apart from this, Ajith also has Good Bad Ugly with Adhik Ravichandran. Trisha is playing the female lead in this film as well. Prasanna, Arjun Das, Sunil and Yogi Babu will be seen in key roles.