VidaaMuyarchi teaser not to be screened with Vettaiyan intermission

CHENNAI: There has been buzz all around that the teaser of Ajith Kumar’s VidaaMuyarchi will be screened during the intermission of Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan. Apparently, both these films are bankrolled by Lyca Production. However, to put an end to all these speculations, DT Next contacted a tinseltown source, who confirmed that the teaser of VidaaMuyarchi will not be screened during Vettaiyan’s interval. But the good news is that the post-production of VidaaMuyarchi is underway and the teaser will release anytime soon.

Magizh Thirumeni is helming VidaaMuyarchi, with Trisha, Arjun, Arav and Regina Cassandra playing pivotal roles. Vettaiyan, which hit the screens today, is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The star cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan, among others.

Anirudh has composed music for both VidaaMuyarchi and Vettaiyan.