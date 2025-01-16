VidaaMuyarchi locks Feb 6 to hit screens; trailer out

CHENNAI: Helmed by Magizh Thirumeni, VidaaMuyarchi is headlined by Ajith Kumar. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film and revealed that the movie will be released in theatres on February 6.

The trailer starts with a car crash and a flashback portion of Ajith and Trisha. The two-minute 21-second video starts on a happy note and soon moves towards the intense action part. Ajith, who is in search of Trisha, has to face the challenges of survival to reach his destination. Ajith’s presence, exceptional visuals and high-octane action sequences have created high anticipation for the film.

VidaaMuyarchi also stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Aarav, Nikhil Nair, Dasarathi and Ganesh. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music and Om Prakash ISC is handling the camera. NB Srikanth is taking care of the cuts. Supreme Sundar is behind the high-level stunts.

Backed by Lyca Productions, VidaaMuyarchi was earlier expected to hit the screens for Pongal. However, it was postponed due to various reasons.

In a recent interview with DT Next, Magizh Thirumeni revealed that the film would not be a regular, mass-action entertainer featuring a larger-than-life hero, and instead would show the travails of a common man who fights it with the limited powers that he has.