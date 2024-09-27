"Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" slapped with legal notice over plagiarism claims

MUMBAI: "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" has gotten into controversy due to its storyline.

Producer Sanjay Tiwari and Gul Bano Khan have sent a legal notice to the producers.

Talking to IANS one of the producers, Gul Bano stated “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video ka Jo central idea hai, wo maine 2015 me SWA ke saath register kiya tha as a writer. Iss per film banane wali thi jise Sanjay Tiwari produce karne wale the. But, for some reasons, it got delayed. So we have sent this legal notice to all the makers of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.” Gul Bano also shared a copy of the legal notice with IANS. The notice has been sent to “T-Series”, “Balaji Motion Pictures”, “Wake Films LLP”, “Kathvachak Films” and “AA Films Private Limited”.

The notice claims that “In 2015 Sanjay Tiwari and Gul Bano penned an original storyline and central idea of the film, tentatively titled ‘Sex Hai Toh Life Hai’. The storyline revolved around a couple who record their private DVD and after that chaos ensues as the DVD is misplaced and is on the verge of being accessed and seen by persons unintended to do so.”

Gul Bano has also shared a mail, she sent to Screen Writer’s Association. Through the mail, she has sought to file a dispute against the filmmakers of “Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video” "Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video" is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language film directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Bhushan Kumar.

The movie revolves around a newlywed couple, Vicky and Vidya, whose intimate video gets stolen. The story follows their chaotic journey to retrieve the footage, navigating hilarious situations and unexpected challenges.