Vicky Kaushal to play Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Amar Kaushik's 'Mahavatar'

NEW DELHI: Actor Vicky Kaushal will headline "Mahavatar", an upcoming mythological film from "Stree 2" director Amar Kaushik, the makers announced on Wednesday.

The film, which hails from producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, will feature Kaushal as Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the "eternal warrior of dharma".

It will be released in theatres on Christmas 2026.

Maddock unveiled the project on its social media handles along with a first look poster of Kaushal.

"Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026!" the studio posted on Instagram.

Kaushal is also starring in the lead role in Maddock's upcoming period movie "Chhaava".

Set to be released on December 6, the film will see Kaushal playing the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The upcoming film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Vijan.