Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Chhaava’ to stream digitally on Netflix from April 11

MUMBAI: After a blockbuster theatrical run, Vicky Kaushal’s “Chhaava,” directed by Laxman Utekar, is now set to stream on Netflix from April 11.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan for Maddock Films, the film, which released on February 14 and is set to touch the Rs. 600 crore benchmark by this weekend, brings to life the extraordinary, inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, one of India’s greatest warriors, played by Vicky.

Vicky said, "Playing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was an honor beyond words and one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. His courage, resilience, and legacy are something that should reach every corner of the world. With Netflix, we’re ensuring that his story not only penetrates deeper in India but also gets the global platform it deserves."

It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna, Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Neil Bhoopalam, and Diana Penty. The soundtrack is by the legendary A. R. Rahman, and lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

“‘Chhaava’ has been a labor of love and an emotional journey for all of us,” says producer Dinesh Vijan .

“At Maddock Films, we’re passionate about telling stories that matter—stories that leave a mark. Chhaava is not just a tale of courage; it’s a celebration of legacy, resilience, and sacrifice. After an incredible run in theaters, we’re excited to bring it to a global audience on Netflix, where the story can live on and continue to inspire viewers around the world.”

In other news, on March 20, a case was registered by the South Cyber Police Station of the Mumbai crime branch following a complaint by Rajat Rahul Haksar, the CEO of August Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., an anti-piracy agency working for Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd.

The complaint pertains to the unauthorized circulation of the Hindi movie 'Chhaava', which was illegally made available on various digital platforms.

'Chhaava', a much-anticipated Hindi film, was released across India on February 14, 2025. It became a victim of piracy. According to the complainant, the film was unlawfully distributed through a staggering 1,818 internet links, thereby breaching copyright laws and severely undermining the film's legitimate theatrical release.