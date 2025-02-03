Vicky Kaushal: Has always been a dream to star in a film with AR Rahman's music

MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal’s dream has come true to star in a film with Academy Award-winning legend A.R. Rahman’s music with the upcoming film “Chhaava”.

A.R. Rahman and singer Arijit Singh have come together for the song “Jaane Tu”, penned by Irshad Kamil. The track from Laxman Utekar’s historical action drama “Chhaava” encapsulates the undying, spiritual bond between Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Maharani Yesubai, portrayed by Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking about Jaane Tu, Vicky shared: “The song and the portrayal of characters go way beyond the conventional idea of love. It’s about an eternal connection, a bond that transcends time. I hope people experience the depth of this spiritual relationship.”

He added: “The coming together of three maestros — A.R. Rahman sir, Padma Shri laureate Arijit sir, and Irshad Kamil sir — is what makes this piece of music truly special. It has always been a dream to star in a film with Rahman sir's music, so thank you to Dinesh Vijan sir for making it happen.

The Bollywood heartthrob went on to thank Laxman Utekar for bringing everyone together in the epic saga “Chhaava.”

Rashmika Mandanna echoed his sentiments and said that it is her first time having A.R. Rahman’s name in the same film.

“I am truly honoured. And, as Vicky mentioned, the relationship between Maharani Yesubai and Maharaj Sambhaji is not just a portrayal of love; it is a spiritual bond that goes beyond human understanding.”

“It was one of the main reasons why I wanted to be part of this film—because it represents something divine, something that connects us to a deeper realm,” she added.

“Chhaava” is based on the life of Maratha king Sambhaji. It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant. The film also stars Akshaye Khanna.



