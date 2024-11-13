Vibrant teaser from Vaa Vaathiyaar unveiled

CHENNAI: Helmed by Nalan Kumarasamy, Vaa Vaathiyaar is actor Karthi’s 26th film. The teaser of the movie was unveiled on Wednesday by the makers. The teaser introduced the characters of the film and had elements connecting to MG Ramachandran.

Apart from Karthi, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran and Ramesh Thilak, among others. Vaa Vaathiyaar is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, under the banner Studio Green. Santhosh Narayanan is composing the music.

George C Williams is the cinematographer and Vetre Krishnan is taking care of the cuts. The shooting of the film has been completed in June. Details regarding the release date, trailer and audio of the film are kept under wraps.

Karthi, who was last seen in Meiyazhagan alongside Arvind Swamy, has Sardar 2, Karthi 29 and Kaithi 2 in the pipeline.