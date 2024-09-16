Begin typing your search...

    Vettaiyan audio launch in Chennai on September 20

    Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara in important roles.

    ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|16 Sep 2024 9:08 AM GMT
    Vettaiyan audio launch in Chennai on September 20
    X

    'Vettaiyan' film poster (X/@LycaProductions)

    CHENNAI: Ahead of the October 10 release of Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, the film's makers Lyca Productions have planned to host a grand audio launch at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in the city on September 20.

    The production house announced the news on social media platform X, on Monday: "Mark your calendars! The VETTAIYAN ️ Audio & Prevue event is happening on Sept 20 at Nehru Stadium, 6 PM onwards. Get set for a star-studded evening!

    #Vettaiyan ️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada! (sic)."

    Arangements for Vettaiyan's audio launch are underway.

    The film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to perform at the event which will see the entire cast and crew in attendance. The team had earlier released a single from the film titled Manasilaayo which is already a chart buster.

    Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara in important roles.

    RajinikanthVettaiyanLyca ProductionsTJ Gnanavelaudio launch
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick