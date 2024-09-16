Vettaiyan audio launch in Chennai on September 20

CHENNAI: Ahead of the October 10 release of Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, the film's makers Lyca Productions have planned to host a grand audio launch at the Jawaharlal Nehru indoor stadium in the city on September 20.

The production house announced the news on social media platform X, on Monday: "Mark your calendars! The VETTAIYAN ️ Audio & Prevue event is happening on Sept 20 at Nehru Stadium, 6 PM onwards. Get set for a star-studded evening!

#Vettaiyan ️ Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada! (sic)."

Arangements for Vettaiyan's audio launch are underway.

The film's music composer Anirudh Ravichander is all set to perform at the event which will see the entire cast and crew in attendance. The team had earlier released a single from the film titled Manasilaayo which is already a chart buster.

Vettaiyan is directed by TJ Gnanavel and also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara in important roles.