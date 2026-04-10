Vetri’s next promises gritty, prison drama

Actor Vijay Sethupathi has unveiled the character introduction visuals from director Dayazh Padmanabhan’s Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku, offering a striking first glimpse into the film’s intense world.
The 1-minute-27-second visual presents evocative imagery of key characters framed behind prison bars, hinting at the film’s layered narrative and emotional depth.
With its raw tone and arresting aesthetic, the reveal sets the stage for a gripping crime drama.
The film features Vetri of Jiivi fame as Arivumathi, Rangaraj Pandey as Sivanandham, Brigida as Mallika, Saravanan as Sargunam, and Maaran as Murthi, along with several supporting actors.
The visuals are elevated by a compelling musical score from Darbuka Siva. Produced by K.V. Shabarreesh under the banner 2M Cinemas and co-produced by Dayazh Padmanabhan for D Pictures, the film has been shot extensively in and around Chennai.
With filming completed, Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku is now in post-production and nearing completion.