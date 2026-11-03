Vetri’s Black Gold explores the dark side of the human hair trade

CHENNAI: Actor Vetri’s upcoming film Black Gold, based on true events, is set to hit theatres on November 13. The film, produced by M Moorthy under the banner of MM Studios and directed by Dheeran Arunkumar, also stars Priyalaya, Livingston, Thulasi, Abirami Venkatachalam, A Venkatesh and others in important roles.
Speaking at the film’s press meet, Vetri said that the title refers to human hair rather than crude oil or pepper. The film explores the large-scale business and the underworld network operating behind the human hair trade. He added that director Dheeran has woven this backdrop into a family drama, with the emotional relationship between a father and son forming an important part of the narrative.
Vetri said he was impressed by the story when he first heard it and thanked the director, producer and technicians for their contribution to the project. The film has cinematography by Santhosh Kumar Veerasamy and music composed by Gavaskar Avinash. Black Gold is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 13.