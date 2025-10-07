Vetrimaaran lends his voice for Diesel, starring Harish Kalyan

CHENNAI: Shanmugam Muthusamy’s directorial Diesel features Harish Kalyan in the lead role. The latest update is that filmmaker Vetrimaaran has lent his voice for the intro portion in the film.

Diesel was announced a couple of years ago. The film’s release got postponed due to various reasons. Finally, the film is also set to hit the screens on October 17, marking Deepavali. The star cast includes Athulyaa Ravi, Vinay Rai, Sai Kumar, Ananya, Karunaas, Ramesh Tilak, Kaali Venkat and Vivek Prasanna. Backed by Third Eye Entertainment, Dhibu Ninan Thomas is the music composer.

MS Prabhu and Richard M Nathan are handling the camera, while San Lokesh is taking care of the cuts for Diesel.

Other films that are releasing for Deepavali are Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dude, Love Insurance Kompany and Dhruv Vikram-starrer Bison.