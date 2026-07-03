Vetri-starrer 'Lakshmikanthan Kolai Vazhakku' cleared for release with U/A certificate

For the unaware, director Dayal Padmanabhan had clarified earlier that the story of his film will not have anything to do with the well known Lakshmikanthan murder case in which popular film stars of that era were the suspects in the murder of a journalist called Lakshmikanthan. The director had clarified that his film was based on real life incidents that took place in 1972.

The director disclosed that the story of his film revolved around developments that had happened in the life of a prisoner on death row. "The couple of hours that he spends, revisiting his past, before going to the gallows is what the film's story is all about," Dayal Padmanabhan had said.