Vetri-starrer Buried's first look out

Director Haroon shared the first look poster of the film on his social media timelines. The first look poster has Vetri sporting a police pant and a formal shirt even as he holds a revolver in his right hand.

For the unaware, the makers of the film had announced that their unit had wrapped up the film's shooting in February this year.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that 'Buried' will be an investigation thriller in which Vetri will be seen essaying the character of an encounter specialist.

'Buried 'is being produced by Haroon and Mahender Kumar under the banners of Dream House and Jain Creations. The story of the film has been written and directed by Haroon, who is best known for having directed the film 'Web'.