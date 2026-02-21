Vetri-starrer Black Gold's shooting wrapped

The film is being produced by M Murthy under the banner of MM Studios. For the unaware, director Dheeran Arunkumar is best known for his earlier Tamil film 'Theerpugal Virkapadum' while Vetri is best known for his performance in the critically acclaimed superhit film '8 Thottakal' (Eight Bullets).

Vetri, who took to his social media timelines to share the announcement of the film's shooting being wrapped up, wrote, "Blessed to be a part of this journey."