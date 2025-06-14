Veteran actress and folk singer Kollangudi Karuppayi passes away at 99

CHENNAI: Kollangudi Karuppayi, who was known as an actress and folk singer in Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 99.

She acted in the popular film Aan Paavam starring Pandiarajan, where she played the role of VK Ramasamy’s mother and Pandiarajan’s grandmother.

Karuppayi hailed from Kollangudi village located on the Madurai-Thondi road in Sivagangai district. She was introduced to cinema by Pandiarajan through Aan Paavam, said a Daily Thanthi report.

A talented folk singer, Karuppayi had sung over 1,000 folk songs. After Aan Paavam, she appeared in several films including Gopala Gopala and Aayusu Nooru.

In recognition of her contribution to the arts, she was honoured with the Kalaimamani Award by the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 1993.