Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav honoured with MP govt's National Kishore Kumar Award

The 69-year-old actor was presented with the award during a ceremony held at the birthplace of Kishore Kumar, the versatile performer of entertainment world on the occasion of his 39th death anniversary.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined the ceremony via video conference.

Congratulating Raghubir Yadav for the National Kishore Kumar Award, the CM said he has played many memorable roles with his "desi" style.

The state government intends to develop an airport in Khandwa in the coming days, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghubir Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural environment has played an important role in shaping his personality and art.

He said the field of art is like a vast ocean, and he still works with dedication and honesty, eager to learn something new.

Born on June 25, 1957, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Yadav entered the acting world in 1985 with the film "Massey Sahib". He is known for his memorable roles in several films, including "Salaam Bombay", "Bandit Queen", "Lagaan" and "Peepli Live".