Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh passes away at 80

CHENNAI: Veteran actor Delhi Ganesh, known for his versatile roles in Tamil cinema, passed away on Sunday at the age of 80 due to old age and ill health.

He breathed his last at his residence in Ramapuram, according to a Daily Thanthi report. His body has been kept at his home for the public to pay homage, where people from the film industry are paying their respects.

Delhi Ganesh was known for his memorable performances in more than 400 films. Born in Thoothukudi, he made his debut in 1977 in the film Pattina Pravesam, directed by the legendary K Balachander.

His acting career spanned decades, with notable roles in films like Nayagan, Sindhu Bhairavi, Michael Madana Kamarajan, Aaha, Indian 2, Avvai Shanmukhi, and many others. Though he was often seen in supporting roles, his ability to play both comedic and villainous characters made him a versatile actor.

Delhi Ganesh's contributions to cinema were not limited to acting alone. He was also a skilled dubbing artist and appeared in several popular television serials. He has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Before entering the world of cinema, Delhi Ganesh served in the Indian Air Force from 1964 to 1974. He was also a member of the renowned theater group Dakshina Bharata Nataka Sabha (DBNS)

His talent was recognised early, and in 1979, he received the Tamil Nadu State Government's Best Actor Award for his performance in the film Pasi. In 1993-94, he was also honored with the prestigious Kalaimamani Award by the Tamil Nadu State Government.