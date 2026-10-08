Versatile actor & socially sensitive soul: Leaders, activists, film fraternity mourn Patekar's death

Noted actor Ashok Saraf also expressed shock and grief over Patekar's death, recalling their long association and describing him as a disciplined and straightforward person who was always ready to help those in need.

"Nana Patekar was a very close friend of mine. I still cannot believe the news. He was physically fit and led a very disciplined life," Saraf said.

Recalling their early acting careers, Saraf said both actors began their journey with "Hamidabaichi Kothi" in 1978. Patekar's intense performance in the play made the industry take note of the new actor, he said.

"He made his spark felt. He was a straightforward person. He would easily rush to help people in need," Saraf said.

Noted social worker Prakash Amte said he first could not believe the news of Patekar's death and thought it was a rumour.

Patekar had played the role of Prakash Amte in the Marathi movie "Prakashwata".

"Nana played my role in a movie and he had stayed at Hemalkasa for one month. He was highly impressed with Baba Amte's work. He was younger to me, and it is very painful to accept that he has gone," Amte said.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said Patekar's contribution to helping drought-affected people through the Naam Foundation would be greatly missed.

The former Union minister described Patekar as a talented artist who always stood by people during difficult times.

The veteran actor had not only excelled in his profession but also remained deeply concerned about society and used his own efforts and resources to help people in distress, he noted.

Patekar and actor Makarand Anaspure had founded the Naam Foundation to help drought-affected people, Pawar said, recalling the severe drought in Maharashtra around five years ago.