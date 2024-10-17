Begin typing your search...

    Vennilavu Saaral from Amaran unveiled

    Vennilavu Saaral features music by GV Prakash Kumar, vocals by Kapil Kapilan and Rakshita Suresh, and the lyrics are penned by Yugabharathi.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|17 Oct 2024 8:26 PM IST
    Vennilavu Saaral from Amaran unveiled
    Poster of the film (X)

    CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran released the first single, Hey Minnale. The song became an instant hit and was well-appreciated by the audience. On Thursday, the tea, unveiled the second single, Vennilavu Saaral.

    Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead. Vennilavu Saaral features music by GV Prakash Kumar, vocals by Kapil Kapilan and Rakshita Suresh, and the lyrics are penned by Yugabharathi.

    The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. It tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor. Anbariv duo is taking care of the stunts.

    Amaran is all set to hit the screens on October 31.

    AmaranAmaran Moviemovie songsSivakarthikeyan
    DTNEXT Bureau

