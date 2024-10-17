Vennilavu Saaral from Amaran unveiled

CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, the makers of Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran released the first single, Hey Minnale. The song became an instant hit and was well-appreciated by the audience. On Thursday, the tea, unveiled the second single, Vennilavu Saaral.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead. Vennilavu Saaral features music by GV Prakash Kumar, vocals by Kapil Kapilan and Rakshita Suresh, and the lyrics are penned by Yugabharathi.

The film is bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raajkamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions. It tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan. CH Sai is handling the camera and R Kalaivannan is the editor. Anbariv duo is taking care of the stunts.

Amaran is all set to hit the screens on October 31.