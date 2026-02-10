Venkatesh unveils teaser of gripping anthology 'High'

For the unaware, S Krishna is best known for being a close associate of hit maker Anil Ravipudi and a co-writer of several of his blockbusters. Krishna makes his debut as a director with HIGH, an ambitious project in which he also serves as writer, actor, and co-producer.

The film is being jointly backed by Harish Peddi, S Krishna, and Sekhar Divvela under Imagespark Entertainment and Myra Creations.

The lead cast features Ananya Sharma, S Krishna, Pallavi Dora, Krishna Kamal, Sai Krishna, and Revanth (Bulliraju).