Venkatesh, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram-starrer 'January 12 Vidudala' unit shoots song in Mysuru

Sources close to the unit of the film said that all four lead actors -- Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty were spotted at the shooting spot in Mysuru.

Actor Sriman, who is also part of the film, too took to his X timeline to share his delight about being in a song choreographed by Brinda master after eight years.

The actor wrote, "Rocking choreography by the legendary dance master BRINDA.It’s been almost eight years since I got a chance to be a part in her choreography Thank you DIRECTOR Anil ravipudigaru @AnilRavipudi."